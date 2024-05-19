Inter-provincial, inter-district transportation of wheat permitted: Food dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Punjab Food Department has not imposed any restrictions on the transportation of wheat and according to the policy of the Punjab government, inter-provincial and inter-district transportation of wheat is fully permitted.

In a policy statement on the transportation of wheat, the spokesperson for Food Department said that according to the Wheat Procurement Policy 2024, the transportation of wheat is fully permitted and the Food Department of Punjab has not issued any notification regarding the ban on wheat transportation within or outside the province. There is no need for any kind of permit for the transportation of wheat.

The spokesperson also clarified that some elements are linking a letter written by the Federal government to prevent smuggling of various items with the transportation of wheat, which is based on a complete misunderstanding. He said that in the light of the instructions of the federal government and the Punjab home department, letters were written for the appointment of vigilant and honest staff at all check posts to stop smuggling of various items.

However, delivery, purchase and sale of wheat and inter-provincial and inter-district transport are fully permitted. The staff posted at the check posts will keep a record of wheat delivery as per their responsibility so that it is clear how much wheat has been sent to which district and province.

The spokesman said that like other commodities, it is important to keep record of wheat so that later certain elements cannot create an impression of an artificial shortage in the market. He said that wheat is available in abundance in Punjab and being the food basket of Pakistan, Punjab also fulfills the needs of other provinces. In this context, wheat is also being sent to other provinces without interruption as per the requirement.