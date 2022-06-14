UrduPoint.com

Inter-provincial Migration, Refusal Major Cause Of Polio Cases: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Inter-provincial migration, refusal major cause of polio cases: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel Monday said that government was committed to eradicate polio from Pakistan, however, refusal of Polio drops to kids and inter-provincial migration were the basic challenges to eliminate this crippling virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries in the world with circulating wild polio-virus, adding, government had established state of art Polio center to review the current situation.

He said that due to refusal around eighth case of polio was reported this year, adding, all eight cases have been reported in North Waziristan, where parents in the region often refuse to get their children inoculated.

Patel said eradication of Polio virus was still a challenge due to evolving situation in Afghanistan, however, efforts are underway to stop transmission of virus through intensified and coordinated efforts under the federal government's national emergency action plan.

He said cooperation of all stakeholders are necessary and government would chalk out a strict strategy to control the virus, adding, a strong awareness drive would also be launched to change the mind sets of people living in far flung areas of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that government was taking all practical steps to control the high prices of medicines.

He said Health Card program will continue despite issues with the scheme, adding, Sindh government was also considering to launch its own health insurance scheme for the people living below poverty line.

