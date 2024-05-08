The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) convened an essential gathering on Wednesday, hosting the 22nd Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) meeting here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) convened an essential gathering on Wednesday, hosting the 22nd Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) meeting here.

This pivotal event brought together representatives from across Pakistan to deliberate on pressing issues pertaining to the advancement of women's rights and economic empowerment.

Chairperson of NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, emphasized the significance of the meeting in advocating for the rights of women in Pakistan. She underscored the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering equality and economic opportunities for women nationwide.

The Chief Guest of the event, Aftab Alam, the Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), pledged to appoint a chairperson for the commission in KP and to present the Child Marriage Restraint Act at the provincial assembly, aligning with the objectives set forth by Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar.

In her address, Chairperson Bakhtiar highlighted the collaborative efforts between NCSW, UNWOMEN, and the Embassy of Germany in Pakistan. These partnerships underscored the commitment to addressing the current situation concerning women's rights in Pakistan.

Lansana Wonneh, the country representative for UNWOMEN, reiterated the organization's dedication to supporting Pakistani women towards economic excellence and gender equality.

He emphasized the importance of empowering women to make informed decisions about their futures.

During the closing session, representatives from Federal and provincial women missionaries, women commissions, social welfare departments, planning divisions, and women development departments engaged in constructive dialogue.

They shared their achievements to date and crafted recommendations for future endeavors aimed at enhancing the welfare of women in Pakistan. The timely appointment of chairpersons for all provincial commissions.

Advocacy for the inclusion of women ministers in all cabinets to set a precedent for gender parity at the highest levels of governance was demanded collectively.

A commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities for women across Pakistan. Through collaborative efforts and sustained advocacy, stakeholders aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.