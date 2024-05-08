Open Menu

Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group Meeting Advocates Women's Rights And Equality

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group meeting advocates women's rights and equality

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) convened an essential gathering on Wednesday, hosting the 22nd Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) meeting here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) convened an essential gathering on Wednesday, hosting the 22nd Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) meeting here. 

This pivotal event brought together representatives from across Pakistan to deliberate on pressing issues pertaining to the advancement of women's rights and economic empowerment.

Chairperson of NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, emphasized the significance of the meeting in advocating for the rights of women in Pakistan. She underscored the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering equality and economic opportunities for women nationwide. 

The Chief Guest of the event, Aftab Alam, the Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), pledged to appoint a chairperson for the commission in KP and to present the Child Marriage Restraint Act at the provincial assembly, aligning with the objectives set forth by Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar. 

In her address, Chairperson Bakhtiar highlighted the collaborative efforts between NCSW, UNWOMEN, and the Embassy of Germany in Pakistan. These partnerships underscored the commitment to addressing the current situation concerning women's rights in Pakistan.

 

Lansana Wonneh, the country representative for UNWOMEN, reiterated the organization's dedication to supporting Pakistani women towards economic excellence and gender equality. 

He emphasized the importance of empowering women to make informed decisions about their futures. 

During the closing session, representatives from Federal and provincial women missionaries, women commissions, social welfare departments, planning divisions, and women development departments engaged in constructive dialogue. 

They shared their achievements to date and crafted recommendations for future endeavors aimed at enhancing the welfare of women in Pakistan. The timely appointment of chairpersons for all provincial commissions.

Advocacy for the inclusion of women ministers in all cabinets to set a precedent for gender parity at the highest levels of governance was demanded collectively. 

A commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities for women across Pakistan. Through collaborative efforts and sustained advocacy, stakeholders aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Law Minister Marriage Germany Progress Aftab Alam Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow f ..

Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM

20 minutes ago
 PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May ..

PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9

20 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects

20 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May ..

Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 20

20 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

20 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headq ..

Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headquarters

20 minutes ago
UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel ..

UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role

20 minutes ago
 President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as ..

President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as BISP Chairperson

20 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of Nat ..

Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tourna ..

20 minutes ago
 Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab ..

Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition

25 minutes ago
 2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held

2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held

57 minutes ago
 European stocks rise but Wall Street slips

European stocks rise but Wall Street slips

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan