Inter-provincial Motorbike Lifter Gang Busted

5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-provincial motorbike lifter gang and recovered stolen goods worth Rs.6 million, ten motorcycles along with an illegal weapon from their possession.

DSP Kot Addu Ejaz Hussain addressing a press conference here, said the police team comprising SHO Daira Din Panah Asmat Abbas and SHO Kot Addu Irfan Abbas among other officers rounded up robbers including Khawar Sher, Farhan Khand and Imran who were active member of Bilal alias Bilal Toodi gang.

The ring leader Bilal Toddi and his accomplice Mujahid were still at large to which teams were already constituted to arrest them.

He termed total cost of robbed motorcycles was Rs435, 000 and said further investigation was underway.

The DSP said police department was keen to protect lives and goods of people to which strenuous efforts were being made.

