Inter-provincial motorcycle-lifter gang busted, 9 motorcycles recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Dera police on Friday busted an inter-provincial motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested two persons including the ring leader, recovering nine stolen motorcycles.

According to the police spokesman, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with PASI Sanan Khan and PASI Khubab Khan took action and recovered nine motorcycles stolen from different districts.

The police team intercepted a suspected truck bearing number (SEB-506) at Dera-Bannu Bypass near Mufti Mahmood Chowk. During the checking, the police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the truck.

The police registered a case and arrested two accused including mastermind Rehmatullah son of Abdul Razaq and Abdullah son of Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, another stolen motorcycle was recovered from Sheikh Yousaf Adda area.