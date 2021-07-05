Inter-provincial robbers gang busted

Police on Monday arrested seven members of an inter-provincial gang during an encounter and recovered weapons from their possession

SHO Obavro Sadoro Lashari, sharing information about encounter, said that police chased suspects in matar pul area who were intended for robbing.

On which, dacoits opened fire on police team in retaliation.

Police, however, managed to arrest seven suspects identified as Zeshan jutt, Ehsan Jutt, Mudasir Jutt, Muhammad Imran, Mustansar Jutt and Waqas Jutt and recovered a car and illegal weapons from their possession. Police have registered a case against them under Arms act and started investigations.