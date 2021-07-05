UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial Robbers Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Police on Monday arrested seven members of an inter-provincial gang during an encounter and recovered weapons from their possession

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested seven members of an inter-provincial gang during an encounter and recovered weapons from their possession.

SHO Obavro Sadoro Lashari, sharing information about encounter, said that police chased suspects in matar pul area who were intended for robbing.

On which, dacoits opened fire on police team in retaliation.

Police, however, managed to arrest seven suspects identified as Zeshan jutt, Ehsan Jutt, Mudasir Jutt, Muhammad Imran, Mustansar Jutt and Waqas Jutt and recovered a car and illegal weapons from their possession. Police have registered a case against them under Arms act and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

