Inter-provincial Robbers Gang Held; Mobiles,weapon Recovered In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Islamabad, Lohibher Police have arrested Inter-provincial dacoit's gang involved in dacoity, murder as well as robberies and recovered 12 mobile phones, two bikes and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said on Friday

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity, murder robberies and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity, murder robberies and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following the directions, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Lohibher sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASIs Ghulam Shabbir and Zafar Iqbal along with other officials that was succeeded to accomplish the task.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sabir Hussain, Yasir Hussain, Muhammad Junaid, Tajj Muhammad, Ijaz Ahmed and Hamza.

Police team also recovered 12 mobile phone, two motorbikes and five pistols from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity, murder and robberies in various areas twin cities, Punjab and KPK also.

Separate cases have been registered in Lohibher police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

