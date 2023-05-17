Inter-provincial robbery gang busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Local police busted an inter-provincial robbery gang and recovered hefty cash, arms, goods and cattle.

According to DPO of Alipur, a special team was constituted under the supervision of DSP to arrest Saddam's gang involved in multiple cases of robbery, theft and coercion.

Later after the successful raid, the police arrested the gangs' members including the ring leader, Saddam alias Sadami caste Naech, r/o Mukul Hudir, Asif akias Asifi, caste Naech r/o Mukul Hudir, Mudassar alias Mudasari caste Makool r/o Bunday Shah, Mukhtar alias Mukhtiari caste Aarein r/o Tibi Aarein and Haider caste Aarein r/o Tibi Aarein.

Two solar plates, two motorbikes, nine goats, a Peter engine, an electric motor, a five-bore ranged pistol with 15 bullets and total cash worth Rs. 4016000 were recovered form all of the accused.

DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari said that the gang was traced through modern technology.