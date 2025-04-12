Open Menu

Inter-Provincial 'Saecko Dacoit': Two Nabbed During Exchange Of Fire

Published April 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Inter-Provincial 'Saecko Dacoit': two nabbed during exchange of fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A dangerous inter-provincial gang of dacoits, known for its violent tactics, opened fire on a police vehicle late last night in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.

An official told APP on Saturday that officers remained unharmed due to a well-executed tactical response. The police team displayed exceptional bravery, effectively thwarting the armed assault.

He said that during the exchange of fire, two members of the notorious gang were injured by bullets fired by their own accomplices amid the chaos.

He said both suspects, who belong to a saecko-style dacoit group operating across provinces, have been taken into custody by Islamabad Police.

He said the arrested men were wanted in connection with multiple robbery cases and were considered high-risk offenders.

Islamabad Police reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of citizens, stating, "We remain ever ready to protect the lives, property, and dignity of the people of Islamabad."/APP-rzr-mkz

