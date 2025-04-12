Inter-Provincial 'Saecko Dacoit': Two Nabbed During Exchange Of Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A dangerous inter-provincial gang of dacoits, known for its violent tactics, opened fire on a police vehicle late last night in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.
An official told APP on Saturday that officers remained unharmed due to a well-executed tactical response. The police team displayed exceptional bravery, effectively thwarting the armed assault.
He said that during the exchange of fire, two members of the notorious gang were injured by bullets fired by their own accomplices amid the chaos.
He said both suspects, who belong to a saecko-style dacoit group operating across provinces, have been taken into custody by Islamabad Police.
He said the arrested men were wanted in connection with multiple robbery cases and were considered high-risk offenders.
Islamabad Police reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of citizens, stating, "We remain ever ready to protect the lives, property, and dignity of the people of Islamabad."/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM25 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood25 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death25 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal25 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis25 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran35 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML2 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide2 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks2 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins2 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP3 hours ago