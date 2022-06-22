Inter-provincial smuggling of 1500 quintals wheat foiled

A joint team of district administration and food department foiled an inter-provincial smuggling bid after they stopped two trucks carrying 1500 quintals of wheat at Jalalpur interchange on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A joint team of district administration and food department foiled an inter-provincial smuggling bid after they stopped two trucks carrying 1500 quintals of wheat at Jalalpur interchange on Wednesday.

The action was taken in compliance with standing orders of Punjab government to stop illegal transportation of wheat and wheat flour by enforcing stricter controls at entry/exit points of all districts.

The two truckloads of wheat were seized before the 1500 quintals of wheat could illegally be transported out of Punjab. The Food Department has got cases registered against the accused.

Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chattha appreciating the performance of the district administration said that government subsidized flour would be delivered to the rightful owners. He said, Chief Minister Punjab has given the task of providing relief to the people through subsidized flour.

He said that flour wholesale points have been set up across the province and supply of subsidized flour to every household in South Punjab including Multan is continuing under a mechanism involving third party audit of supply chain to ensure transparency.