Inter-provincial tchoukball championship begins

The 3rd inter-provincial tchoukball championship (boys) began at Crescent Sports Complex here on Tuesday in collaboration with Pakistan Tchoukball Federation and Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The 3rd inter-provincial tchoukball championship (boys) began at Crescent Sports Complex here on Tuesday in collaboration with Pakistan Tchoukball Federation and Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Total 7 teams from AJK, KPK, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab colour, Punjab white and Islamabad are participating in the championship.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif inaugurated the three-day sports event. The chief guest was accorded rousing welcome on his arrival to the complex.

The players of all the seven teams marched past and got introduced with the chief guest.

The opening match was played between AJK and Punjab white. AJK won the match by 43-20 points.