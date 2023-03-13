Inter-provincial tchoukball championship on Mar 14-16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The third inter-provincial tchoukball championship (boys) will be played from March 14 to 16 at Crescent Sports Complex, in collaboration with Pakistan Tchoukball Federation and Faisalabad Development Authority.

Total eight teams from AJ&K, KP, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Punjab White, and Islamabad will participate in the championship.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif will inaugurate the sports event. Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed will be the chief guest at the prize-distribution ceremony.