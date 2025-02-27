Open Menu

Inter-provincial Thief Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Inter-provincial thief gang busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Police busted an inter-provincial gang of thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles and Rs. 200,000 in cash.

According to Civil lines police,acting on a tip-off,the team conducted raids and arrested the gang’s ringleader, who was operating two inter-provincial criminal networks.

The arrested gang members were identified as Mir Hasan, Sajjad alias Keri, Mohsin Baloch and Khalil.

Meanwhile, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police arrested a suspect involved in over 10 criminal cases. A kalashnikov was recovered from his possession, and further investigations were underway.

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

60 minutes ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

11 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

12 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

13 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan