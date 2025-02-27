Inter-provincial thief gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Police busted an inter-provincial gang of thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles and Rs. 200,000 in cash.

According to Civil lines police,acting on a tip-off,the team conducted raids and arrested the gang’s ringleader, who was operating two inter-provincial criminal networks.

The arrested gang members were identified as Mir Hasan, Sajjad alias Keri, Mohsin Baloch and Khalil.

Meanwhile, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police arrested a suspect involved in over 10 criminal cases. A kalashnikov was recovered from his possession, and further investigations were underway.