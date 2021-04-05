Inter-provincial transport suspended for two days a week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has announced the suspension of Inter-provincial public transport for two days a week, Saturday and Sunday to contain further outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The ban would be imposed from midnight 9/10 April 2021,and will remain effective till midnight 25/26 April 2021, according to a notification issued here on Monday.

It is further stated that all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus would be strictly enforced in the remaining 05 days.

The ban would not be applicable to private vehicles and goods/freight/medical and other emergency services transport, it added.