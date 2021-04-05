UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-provincial Transport Suspended For Two Days A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Inter-provincial transport suspended for two days a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has announced the suspension of Inter-provincial public transport for two days a week, Saturday and Sunday to contain further outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The ban would be imposed from midnight 9/10 April 2021,and will remain effective till midnight 25/26 April 2021, according to a notification issued here on Monday.

It is further stated that all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus would be strictly enforced in the remaining 05 days.

The ban would not be applicable to private vehicles and goods/freight/medical and other emergency services transport, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles April Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cyb ..

1 minute ago

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

1 hour ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.