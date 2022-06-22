Inter-provincial wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 1500 mound wheat recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration along with food department has foiled inter-provincial smuggling of wheat at Jalalpur interchange and seized 1500 mound wheat being smuggled to another province from Punjab.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed has caught trucks loaded with wheat from various areas. The food department has also got registered cases against the accused.

The food department has strictly banned inter-district transportation of wheat across the province to stop smuggling of wheat.

The food department pickets were functional at interchanges under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha.

Nadir Chatha said that the every bag of government subsidized flour would be provided to deserving people.

He further said that the Punjab Chief Minister had given him the task to provide relief to citizens through cheap flour. He said that wholesale points of cheap flour had been established across the province.