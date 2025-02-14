Inter-Regional Hockey Cup To Kick Off In KP From February 19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced on Friday that the Inter-Regional Hockey Cup will commence on February 19, featuring players from all seven regions of the province.
The tournament will run until February 23 and will be hosted at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar.
Teams from Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan will compete in the event, which is being organized in collaboration with the Provincial Hockey Association.
The tournament is part of a broader initiative under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, aimed at preparing athletes for the upcoming National Games.
Held under the directives of the Provincial Minister for Sports, the Secretary of Sports, and the Director General of Sports, this event is expected to enhance the skills of local players and improve their chances of excelling at the national level.
The closing ceremony on February 23 will be graced by Syed Fakhar Jehan, the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, as the chief guest.
