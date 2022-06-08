UrduPoint.com

Inter-religious Figures Urge India To Apologize For Blasphemous Comments

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize for blasphemous comments

The leading inter-religious figures on Wednesday urged the India to seek apology for blasphemous comments about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The leading inter-religious figures on Wednesday urged the India to seek apology for blasphemous comments about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a joint communique, they categorically stated that desecration of the 'greatest personality of the world' was not acceptable at any cost.

Strongly condemning the sad incident, they asked the international human rights watchdogs to press India to stop atrocities against all minorities.

They said the Modi government was not only the enemy of Muslims but all minority communities living in India who was constantly committing aggression against them.

They said if steps were not taken to curb Indian terrorism, world peace would be in jeopardy.

They asked to take legal action or prosecute those involved in blasphemy in the international court adding, "We all interfaith leaders call on countries and peoples around the world to boycott the Indian products altogether.

" They appreciated Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Malaysia and other countries for strongly condemning the blasphemy and demonstrating their faith.

The interfaith leaders said islam and other religions teach respect for humanity, peace and love.

The joint communique was comprised of Chairman National Commission for Minorities Dr Chela Ram Kelwani, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Dr J Paul, Albert David, Sardar Mampal Singh, Sarah Safdar, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, Begum Roshan Ara, Sardar Saroop Singh and other members.

Related Topics

India World Iran Minority Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Blasphemy Kuwait Oman Qatar David Malaysia Muslim Mufti All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Love Sad

Recent Stories

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bil ..

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bilateral trade with Pakistan

1 minute ago
 British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrati ..

British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrations begins in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

1 minute ago
 President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advi ..

President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advisor

1 minute ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

45 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Assembly Secretariat Empl ..

National Assembly passes Assembly Secretariat Employees amended bill, 2022

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.