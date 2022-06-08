Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize for blasphemous comments

The leading inter-religious figures on Wednesday urged the India to seek apology for blasphemous comments about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The leading inter-religious figures on Wednesday urged the India to seek apology for blasphemous comments about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a joint communique, they categorically stated that desecration of the 'greatest personality of the world' was not acceptable at any cost.

Strongly condemning the sad incident, they asked the international human rights watchdogs to press India to stop atrocities against all minorities.

They said the Modi government was not only the enemy of Muslims but all minority communities living in India who was constantly committing aggression against them.

They said if steps were not taken to curb Indian terrorism, world peace would be in jeopardy.

They asked to take legal action or prosecute those involved in blasphemy in the international court adding, "We all interfaith leaders call on countries and peoples around the world to boycott the Indian products altogether.

" They appreciated Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Malaysia and other countries for strongly condemning the blasphemy and demonstrating their faith.

The interfaith leaders said islam and other religions teach respect for humanity, peace and love.

The joint communique was comprised of Chairman National Commission for Minorities Dr Chela Ram Kelwani, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Dr J Paul, Albert David, Sardar Mampal Singh, Sarah Safdar, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, Begum Roshan Ara, Sardar Saroop Singh and other members.