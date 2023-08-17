Open Menu

Inter-religious Harmony Committee Strongly Condemns Jaranwala Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani while chairing a meeting of Inter-Religious Harmony Committee here on Thursday, strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident and said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Nabil Riaz Sindhu, District Khatib Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Father Azam of the Christian community, Pastor Daniel Bhatti, Pastor Karamat, Maulana Izhar Hussain Bukhari, President Anjuman Tajaran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Shaukat Jafri and other religious scholars attended the meeting.

The scholars of all schools of thought expressed their solidarity with the Christian community on Jaranwala incident.

"We stand side by side with the Christian community," they added.

Leaders of all religions have always played a key role in maintaining the atmosphere of law and order in Rawalpindi district, the DC said.

"We strongly condemn the Jaranwala incident," he said adding, no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in Rawalpindi.

Jardanwala tragedy is an attempt to disturb the peace of the country, the CPO said and added that the accused involved in Jaranwala incident would be given exemplary punishment. Security has been beefed up at all the churches in the district, he informed and urged the ulemas that the religious scholars should spread the teachings of peace and brotherhood in their Friday sermons.

Later, the DC and CPO also visited various churches and expressed solidarity with the Christian community.

During the visit, they also inspected security arrangements made at the Churches.

