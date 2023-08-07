Inter-religious moot stresses global law to ensure respect for all religions

An "Inter-religious Harmony Conference" was held here on Monday under the aegis of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Saint Anthony Catholic Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :An "Inter-religious Harmony Conference" was held here on Monday under the aegis of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and President International Interfaith Harmony Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmoud Ashrafi, Archshbop Dr. Sebastian Shaw, Reverend Emmanuel Sardar Khokhar, Pir Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom and other scholars and priests said that the Constitution of Pakistan is a complete protector of the rights of minorities in the country, adding that Muslims and non-Muslims living in Pakistan are equal citizens." The Christian community has immensely served Pakistan," they added.

The religious leadership also condemned terrorism incidents in Bajaur, Khyber Masjid, Quetta, and at other places, stating that legislation should be made at the world level to ensure respect for the holy things of all heavenly religions and also announced supporting and endorsing the resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Organisation.

The religious leadership also stated that the Muslim and Christian leaders would celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner. The religious leadership said, "We established Pakistan and make its a prosperous and progressive country." The religious leadership also stated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to the followers of all religions. "No enemy of the country will be allowed to disturb peace in the country.

The world leadership will have to ensure legislation to end to the practices of desecration of holy books," they added.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the United Nations needed to make a plan of action against Islamophobia, adding that those who desecrated sacred things were not followers of any religion and aimed to bring anarchy to spoil the world peace.

In response to a question, Ashrafi said that insulting heavenly religions and sacred things is a global problem and a global policy approach should be made on it. "Pakistan's resolution on the United Nations platform was supported by many countries including India, so we are trying to jointly send a strong message to the Western countries. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Organization should also ensure effective efforts in this regard as it is a world's problem, that's why everyone should make a strict legislation so that no one can dare desecrate holy books and heavenly religions," he added.

In response to a question, Ashrafi said that the justice system of Pakistan had been suffering degradation in the past 75 years. He said the system should be amended and also lauded the judge who had refused bail to an accused who violently tortured innocent girl Rizwana.

Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shah said that Pakistan is the center of peace. "We reiterate to maintain religious harmony and tolerance in the country. The Christian community of Pakistan will celebrate Independence Day with respective zeal and zest," he added.