Inter-School STEAM Competition Will Be Held In Hyderabad On Jan 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Inter-School STEAM competition will be held in Hyderabad on Jan 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Directorate of Private Schools Government of Sindh in collaboration with County school would organize an Inter-School STEAM Competition Regional level on 16th January.

The Director Private Schools Ms.

Rafia Jawed Malah informed here on Tuesday that STEAM Competition will be held at County School Hyderabad opposite Shahbaz Building in which different segments related to STEAM ( Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics to be held.

