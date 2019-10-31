Inter schools art competition of Rawalpindi division concluded

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Inter schools art competition arranged by school education Department with the collaboration Punjab Council of the Arts under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council concluded here on Thursday.

The competitions were held in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jehlum and Attock in three stages Primary, elementary and secondary.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Javed Iqbal was the chief guest of prize distribution ceremony accompanied by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, District Officer Imran Qureshi and Coordinator Zahid Mahmood.

Addressing at the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Dr Javed Iqbal Awan said that art competition brought hidden talent of the students and turned them into positive activities which was an appreciable step.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that awareness about Dengue, Green Punjab and importance of Education was also imparted in students. He said that such kind of positive activities would be continued in future also.