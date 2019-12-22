Inter Science Expo Organised At Daharki
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:11 AM
The First Inter science expo was organised in Daharki town of district Ghotki on Saturday
According to the details, science expo was organised with the collaboration of Engro fertilizer company at Technical college Dahrki in which over 50,000 students while presenting their creative skills enthralls the audience.
Purpose of organizing Science expo was to expose the creative abilities of the students and provide better opportunities to flex their Muscles in relevant fields.