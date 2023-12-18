Open Menu

Inter Second Annual Result On 21st

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce the result of the intermediate second annual- 2023 examination on December 21.

According to controller examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, the result will be uploaded on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk. The CDs will also be available for Rs200 apiece at designated branches of the board.

