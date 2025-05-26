Open Menu

Inter-Sect Harmony Conference Held In Gilgit To Promote Religious Tolerance And Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Inter-Sect Harmony Conference held in Gilgit to promote religious tolerance and unity

An Inter-Sect Harmony Conference was held in Gilgit, bringing together religious scholars from various schools of thought. The aim of the conference was to promote tolerance, mutual respect, and dialogue among different religious sects to strengthen interfaith harmony across the country

Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized that interfaith harmony is the need of the hour. He appreciated the role of religious leaders in fostering peace, tolerance, and brotherhood in society.

Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized that interfaith harmony is the need of the hour. He appreciated the role of religious leaders in fostering peace, tolerance, and brotherhood in society.

He noted that islam is a religion of peace, love, and humanity, and unity among all schools of thought is essential for national development.

Governor Shah urged people to rise above sectarian differences and work collectively towards building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Prominent scholars who addressed the conference included Alwaiz Karim Khan, Maulana Sarwar Shah, Maulvi Taufiq Madani, Maulana Khalil Qasmi, and Sheikh

