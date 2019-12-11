Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor's press conference has been postponed and he has left for Peshawar for operational engagement

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor's press conference has been postponed and he has left for Peshawar for operational engagement.The presser was earlier scheduled to be held at 3pm Wednesday to underline the topics of discussion in the latest core commander conference.

DG ISPR will, in the next press conference, address important issues pertaining to internal and external security of Pakistan.On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders Conference that lasted for seven hours at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting reviewed geostrategic and national security environment of the country, and the entire regional security matters.