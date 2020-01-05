UrduPoint.com
Inter Supplementary On Jan 11

Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:40 PM

Inter supplementary on Jan 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad would announce Supplementary Intermediate Examinations 2019 result on January 11 (Saturday).

According to BISE spokesman, all arrangements have been completed to announce the result in a ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium here at 10 am.

The result would be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

and the candidates could get their result by sending their roll numbersthrough SMS on 800240 after 10:10 am on said date (January 11), he added.

