Inter Supplementary Result Announced

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

Inter supplementary result announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Saturday announced result of Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2019.

According to BISE sources, Additional Secretary SI&AG Higher Education Lahore Tariq Mehmood Bhatti announced the result by uploading it on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk while BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheed, Secretary Board Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary and Controller Examinations Shehnaz Alvi were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Controller Examinations told that 18,956 students participated in Inter Supplementary Examinations 2019 and out of them 7,669 students passed thr exam, thus showing pass percentage of 40.46%.

She said that result gazette is available on CDs at rate of Rs.200/- per copy while the same could also be downloaded from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk besides getting it by sending roll numbers throughSMS on 800240.

