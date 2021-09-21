UrduPoint.com

Inter-tehsil Hockey Championship Held

Tue 21st September 2021

Inter-tehsil hockey championship held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Inter-tehsil hockey championship was played at the hockey stadium, here on Tuesday.

Five teams from different tehsils participated in the event.

Tehsil Faisalabad city beat tehsil Saddar by 3-0. Tehsil Jarranwala thrashed tehsil Tandlianwal by 5-0.

Semi-final was played between tehsil Jarranwala and Chak Jhumra which remained tied by 1-1 goals. However, tehsil Jarranwala won the match from 7-6 after an interesting game played in penalty kicks.

Final competition will be played between Faisalabad city and Tehsil Jarranwala.

The championship is being organized by the district sports department and hockey association.

