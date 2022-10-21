Inter union community emergency response competitions held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :In line with special Directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Department,Rescue 1122 organized Inter Union Community Emergency Response Competitions here at Central Station University on Friday.

Rescuers teams of seven tehsils of Sargodha participated in MCI, light search and rescue,water rescue and fire emergency competitions in which team of MC-02 got first position.

District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah said that the purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of first aid among people as well as potential, talent and preparations of Rescuers were also judged through these competitions.

He further informed that wining team would participate in sixth National challenge competitions of Rescuers to be held in December 2022 in Lahore .