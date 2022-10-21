UrduPoint.com

Inter Union Community Emergency Response Competitions Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Inter union community emergency response competitions held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :In line with special Directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Department,Rescue 1122 organized Inter Union Community Emergency Response Competitions here at Central Station University on Friday.

Rescuers teams of seven tehsils of Sargodha participated in MCI, light search and rescue,water rescue and fire emergency competitions in which team of MC-02 got first position.

District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah said that the purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of first aid among people as well as potential, talent and preparations of Rescuers were also judged through these competitions.

He further informed that wining team would participate in sixth National challenge competitions of Rescuers to be held in December 2022 in Lahore .

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Punjab Water Sargodha December Rescue 1122 Event

Recent Stories

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps o ..

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps of CFC in Paris, discuss trade, ..

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

28 minutes ago
 ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

3 hours ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.