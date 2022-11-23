Inter universities painting competition held with theme of `Cultural Journey of KP'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged an inter-universities painting competition at Nishtar Hall with the theme of "Cultural Journey to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged an inter-universities painting competition at Nishtar Hall with the theme of "Cultural Journey to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the aim of the exhibition was to present the culture of the province to the world through calligraphy and painting.

It was also aimed at providing a necessary platform for young artists to display their work and gain encouragement and recognition in the field of arts.

The exhibition displayed more than ninety-five art pieces of three different categories including painting, calligraphy and craft & sculptures from five universities.

The participants of the exhibition were the students of University of Peshawar, City University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Sarhad University and CECOS University.

The exhibition was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Secretary Tourism, Culture and Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tahir Orakzai. He was accompanied by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Bakhtiar Khan, Member of the board of Directors of Tourism Authority Shamila Tabbasum and officials of KPCTA.

While addressing the students, Secretary Muhammad Tahir Orakzai said that organizing such kind of exhibition helps in promoting the culture of the province and also provides an opportunity for students to exhibit their skills on a public platform.

He applauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority for organizing the exhibition and said that more activities of such nature should be organized on a larger scale in the future.

DG Tourism Authority Bakhtiar Khan said that it was the first phase of the art exhibition, focusing on the universities of Peshawar to present their skills.

Fahad Ahmed of University of Peshawar (UOP) got first position, Kamran Sahib of UOP and Sambhal Gul of Benazir Women University got second position.

In the calligraphy category, Misbah Rehman of UOP got first position and Hafsa Gul of UOP got second position.

In the craft and sculpture category, Muhammad Asim UOP got first position and Mudassir Tufail of CECOS University was second.

The winning participants were awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000 and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for the runner-up along with certificates by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

All the other participants were also awarded certificates to appreciate them for their participation.

The students thanked the officials of KPCTA and said that exhibition was a great opportunity and a great chance to interact with the art students of other universities.

The audience visiting the gallery were delighted with the diversity of artworks and the amount of effort put in by the students to represent the culture of the province.