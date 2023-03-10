Inter-universities sports gala begins at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HECP) Chairman Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has urged students to learn the lessons of life, such as cooperation, responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and self-discipline while participating in games.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the HEC inter-universities mini sports gala 2023, here at the cricket ground of the Sargodha University on Friday. Vice Chancellor University Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and thousands of students attended the ceremony.

The opening ceremony started with a march past by sports teams of 20 universities. Athletes were dressed in their respective team colors and marched in perfect unison, to the beats of their university band.

The crowd cheered them on, and the atmosphere was electric.

A special cultural dance and musical performance by Sindh students to represent their Sindhi culture mesmerised the audience, and the national and international horsemen received praise by performing a magnificent display of javelin.

The sports gala will feature a variety of events, including athletics, basketball, football, volleyball, and many others, making it a truly university-wide event.

Dr Qaisar Abbas presented shields to Dr Mukhtar Ahmad and other guests at conclusion of the day.