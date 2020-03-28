Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) to launch course on public health and civic education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), in collaboration with its member universities and partner organizations has decided to introduce two weeks short online certificate course on Public Health and Civic Education in wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), in collaboration with its member universities and partner organizations has decided to introduce two weeks short online certificate course on Public Health and Civic education in wake of COVID-19.

According to the statement issued by the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences a largest network of Pakistani universities on Saturday the courses were being offered especially for the university students who were off from the campuses due to closure of schools till 31st May.

In that regard, a working group comprising of senior experts including Vice Chancellors has started contents development, it added.

"The main objective of the course was to create awareness about public health issues among youth especially about viral diseases including COVID-19 and how they can play their role as aware and responsible citizen through various ways".

Through these courses, the students will also learn about responsible and effective use of social media, relevant institutions, departments and helplines related to the public health and others related issues.

They will be taught to take care of vulnerable age groups especially senior citizens and children, the statement said.

This course intends to make participants familiar with important substantive and procedural issues regarding COVID-19 and its information on social media such as, how to verify the upcoming information regarding Corona virus and it preventive measures.

National Coordinator of Inter University Consortium Murtaza Noor hoped that the trained students will act as ambassador on public health and definitely play an effective role at community level and educational institutions.

It is worth mentioning here that IUCPSS and its member universities across Pakistan have offered its services to train volunteers to extend any sort of possible assistance for creating awareness and during any emergency.