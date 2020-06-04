Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences(IUCPSS) launches new program on higher education practices during COVID-19

The first-ever Pakistani consortium of higher education institutes the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences(IUCPSS) is embarking on a program entitled "Knowledge sharing best educational practices during/post-COVID-19 Era"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The first-ever Pakistani consortium of higher education institutes the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences(IUCPSS) is embarking on a program entitled "Knowledge sharing best educational practices during/post-COVID-19 Era".

This will involve interactive sessions by academic leaders across the world towards identifying and implementing novel ways of training and motivating youth to accept new pedagogical practices, said Coordinator General IUCPSS Murtaza Noor on Thursday.

It is essential to mention here that the IUCPSS was established with support from two best academicians of the country Prof. Javid Laghari and Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, then Chairperson and Executive Director respectively of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

This consortium borne at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the inaugural ceremony with a joint communique by the eight universities of the country with representation from all provinces.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar was then serving at the IUB as Vice Chancellor steered this consortium as Founding Chairperson, followed by Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, the founding Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission.

Currently, the IUCPSS is recognized as the only autonomous, academic voice in higher education with support from a few dozen foreign universities and their scholars.

The consortium also enjoys recognitions from several academic leadership bodies, including Global Academic Leaders Academy, South Asian Higher Education Network and International Center for Training and Development. Importantly, over the past few years, this consortium has been the unique platform to hold Student conventions across the country and implementing programs for national and global harmony.

The Inter University Consortium has immensely contributed towards higher education sector in the past as well as presently have several ongoing programs.

In recent time first ever online course on Public Health and Civic Education during COVID-19 era, establishing Roadmap on Peaceful and Tolerant University Campuses, effective engagement of student and providing permanent platform to the University students through organizing three successful international student conventions and Expo.

The Consortium is striving to bring uniformity across the country and as such played major role towards developing first ever Roadmap on Strengthening Social Sciences in Pakistan and Higher Education in Baluchistan at Gwadar.

Establishment of student societies among universities of the country and continued art and literary festivals in collaboration with the universities across the country has been immensely appreciated initiative of the Inter University Consortium by all stakeholders including parents, students and universities.

Moving along with its traditions of identifying avenues of excellence in academic practices, the IUCPSS is embarking on indenting social, scientific, cultural, and collaborative avenues of success for national and global youth.

Towards this end, the inaugural talk will be by Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, Rector University of Central moderated by Founding Chairperson, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, currently serving as Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad.

Mr. Murtaza Noor, Coordinator General of the IUCPSS, said, we must keep looking for new ways of training our youth. Every second of their lives count, and if we do not harness their learning potentials, it will create immense disparities. It could potentially create economic and social issues for the country, he added.