Inter-University Drama Competition to be held in April

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission will host the inter-university drama competition titled "Say No to Drugs, love Life", which will be held on April 22, 23, and 24. These competitions aim to raise awareness among the younger generation about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to encourage them to play an active role in building a healthy society.

According to the spokesman PAC, The registration process is currently open for students interested in participating in the competition, with the last date for submitting the registration forms set for April 10. Notably, there is no registration fee for participation, ensuring that a maximum number of students can take part in this activity and showcase their creative talents. Participants who perform exceptionally in the drama competition will be awarded cash prizes.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of PKR 100,000, while the second and third-place teams will be awarded PKR 75,000 and PKR 50,000, respectively. Additionally, all participants will be presented with shields and certificates in recognition of their efforts and dedication.

Sajjad Hussain, Director PAC said that the council has always been committed to engaging the youth in positive activities and fostering their creative abilities.

"These drama competitions will not only serve as an excellent recreational and creative opportunity for young individuals but will also contribute to spreading awareness against drug abuse", he said.

The administration of the Arts Council has invited students from all universities to participate actively in the competition, allowing them to showcase their talents and promote a positive message.