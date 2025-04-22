Inter-University Drama Festival Begins Highlighting Anti-drug Message
Published April 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Inter-University Drama Festival, titled "Nashey sy Inkar, Zindgi se Pyar" (Say No to Drugs, love Life), started at the Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday. On the first day, Rawalpindi Women University performed "Un Dekha Jal", while Government Associate College Dhok Hassu presented "Say No to Drugs, Save Humanity".
The chief guest, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan while appreciating the performance by the university students, emphasized the need to raise awareness among youth about the dangers of drugs. She lauded the young participants for their talent and commitment to a healthy society.
Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University Dr.
Anila Kamal in her address highlighted the role of such events in character-building and boosting students' confidence.
According to the competition details, nine universities are contesting in the drama competition. The top three teams will be awarded with cash prizes of PKR 100,000.0, Rs.75,000.0 and Rs.50,000.0 along with certificates.
The festival is supported by the Higher education Commission, Anti-Narcotics Force, and other organizations. Judges include renowned actors Anjum Habibi and Syed Basharat Jafari.
The competition will continue till 23rd April with three drama performances each day.
