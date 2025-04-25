Inter-University drama festival concluded

Open Menu

April 25, 2025

The three day Inter-University Drama Festival under the title ‘Nashye Se Inkar, Zindagi Se Pyaar’ concluded on Friday at Punjab Arts Council (PAC)

Nine dramas were presented in the festival in connection with the ongoing campaign against the scourge of addiction.

According to the details, Islamabad Postgraduate College H-8- won first position with drama Aas, Rawalpindi Women University won second position with drama Un Dekha Jal, while Foundation University won third position with drama Sarab.

Similarly, in the individual awards, the Rida Rehman was decalred best writer, Yasin Ahmed best director Ali Naqvi best male actor, Fiza Faisal best female actor, Usman Ali best supporting actor, Aqsa best supporting female and best villain was Muqaddas Fiza.

The drama festival was presented in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, Anti-Narcotics Force, Shining stars and Saffron.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary, Information and Culture Department, Shazia Rizwan, CEO, Saffron Zahid Mahmood, HEC Focal Person Rana Shafiq, former Directors of PAC, Naheed Manzoor, Waqar Ahmed, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain and other distinguished guests.

Renowned actors Anjum Habibi, Syed Basharat Jafri and Amin Shahzad served as judges in the festival.

Director, Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain thanked all the institutions and guests at the closing ceremony. Parliamentary Secretary, Information and Culture Department, Shazia Rizwan, while praising this initiative of the Arts Council, said that addiction is a bad curse and parents should also play their role to prevent it.

CEO Saffron Zahid Mahmood said that young artists were provided a platform where they could spread the message of social reform through their art.

The top positions holder teams in the drama festival were awarded with cash prizes of Rs. 100,000.0, Rs. 75,000.0 and Rs. 50,000.0 respectively.

