Inter university Table Tennis tournament concludes at SABS University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs and Government College University Hyderabad won the doubles and singles Table Tennis Tournament “Zone K” respectively organized by Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in the campus. In doubles final Mukul Dev and Osama of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs defeated Abdul Rafiu and Shafiullah of Sindh University Jamshoro with the margin of

8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 14-12 and 11-6. In singles final Shahzaib of Government College University

Hyderabad defeated Mohsin of IBA University Sukkur with the margin of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-4.

The winning teams of both universities were given trophies and certificates by chief guest and Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari. During the concluding ceremony Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, incharge sports Hina Marvi Khilji, Director Sports MUET Abdul Fatah Kandhir, Munawar Bhutto, Zulfiqar Sahito and others congratulated the winner teams for such a marvelous achievement.

The tournament was organized by SABS University in collaboration with Higher education Commission Islamabad, in which players from fourteen universities of Sindh including, Sindh University Jamshoro, Mehran University Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, IBA Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Sufism University Bhit Shah, Government College University Hyderabad, Isra University, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto University

Larkano, University of Modern Science Tando Muhammad Khan and SABS university participated.