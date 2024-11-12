Inter University Table Tennis Tournament Concludes At SABS University
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs and Government College University Hyderabad won the doubles and singles Table Tennis Tournament “Zone K” respectively organized by Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in the campus. In doubles final Mukul Dev and Osama of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs defeated Abdul Rafiu and Shafiullah of Sindh University Jamshoro with the margin of
8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 14-12 and 11-6. In singles final Shahzaib of Government College University
Hyderabad defeated Mohsin of IBA University Sukkur with the margin of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-4.
The winning teams of both universities were given trophies and certificates by chief guest and Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari. During the concluding ceremony Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, incharge sports Hina Marvi Khilji, Director Sports MUET Abdul Fatah Kandhir, Munawar Bhutto, Zulfiqar Sahito and others congratulated the winner teams for such a marvelous achievement.
The tournament was organized by SABS University in collaboration with Higher education Commission Islamabad, in which players from fourteen universities of Sindh including, Sindh University Jamshoro, Mehran University Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, IBA Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Sufism University Bhit Shah, Government College University Hyderabad, Isra University, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto University
Larkano, University of Modern Science Tando Muhammad Khan and SABS university participated.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on harmful effects of plastic bags held1 minute ago
-
Police bust two dacoit, street criminal gangs, arrest six1 minute ago
-
9 drug dealers arrested, 13.5 kg drugs recovered11 minutes ago
-
'CPWB working to educate, protect orphan children'11 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days21 minutes ago
-
KP pavilion at Lok Mela draws attention of tourists21 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti urges lawyers to address public issues22 minutes ago
-
Four booked on setting trash on fire31 minutes ago
-
Faculty and staff of LUMHS protest against villager’s demand for access road31 minutes ago
-
LDA recovers 15 kanal land, seals 137 properties31 minutes ago
-
Danish Embassy, SDPI Carbon Markets Project to bridge knowledge gaps, foster collaborations: Ambassa ..31 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over corruption41 minutes ago