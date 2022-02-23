UrduPoint.com

Inter Varsity Cricket Tournament Kicks Off In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Inter varsity cricket tournament kicks off in Nawabshah

Higher Education Commissioner Inter-varsity Cricket Tournament 2021-2022 Zone-H started here today at Sports Complex of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University; Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani performed the colourful opening of the tournament

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commissioner Inter-varsity cricket Tournament 2021-2022 Zone-H started here today at Sports Complex of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University; Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani performed the colourful opening of the tournament.

11 universities of Sindh are taking part in the tournament, which include IBA University Sukkur, Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Government College University Hyderabad, Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah, Sindh University Jamshoro, Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Sufism University Bhit Shah and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the opening ceremony Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said that sports along with education are essential for good health. He was optimistic that students of these universities would recognize themselves at national level in near future through extracurricular activities.

