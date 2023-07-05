Inter-villages floodlight Foot Ball tournament concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Inter-villages floodlight Foot Ball tournament organized by Sargodha Village Foot Ball Federation at Chak no 120-SB concluded here on Wednesday.

Teams of 25 villages of the district participated in the tournament while final match was played between Chak no 99-NB and Chak no 142-SB which was won by the Chak no 99-NB with 5-3 scores in penalty shorts.

Former MPA, District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Munawar Ghous was the chief guest of the final match while local Foot Ball players and large numbers of fan were also present in the ground.

On the occasion, the chief guest Rana Munawar Ghous appreciated the Sargodha Foot Ball Federation for organizing the tournament and said that such sports competitions not only create healthy environment but also provide a platform to players for showcasing their talent.

At the end of the tournament, Rana Munawar Ghous distributed prizes among winner team and runner-up players.