Open Menu

Inter-villages Floodlight Foot Ball Tournament Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Inter-villages floodlight Foot Ball tournament concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Inter-villages floodlight Foot Ball tournament organized by Sargodha Village Foot Ball Federation at Chak no 120-SB concluded here on Wednesday.

Teams of 25 villages of the district participated in the tournament while final match was played between Chak no 99-NB and Chak no 142-SB which was won by the Chak no 99-NB with 5-3 scores in penalty shorts.

Former MPA, District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Munawar Ghous was the chief guest of the final match while local Foot Ball players and large numbers of fan were also present in the ground.

On the occasion, the chief guest Rana Munawar Ghous appreciated the Sargodha Foot Ball Federation for organizing the tournament and said that such sports competitions not only create healthy environment but also provide a platform to players for showcasing their talent.

At the end of the tournament, Rana Munawar Ghous distributed prizes among winner team and runner-up players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Sargodha Muslim

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

16 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

16 hours ago
Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

16 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

16 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

16 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

16 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

16 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan