Interaction between Russia, Islamic world vital for economic progress: Senator Sehar

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Member of National Assembly and Patron in Chief of Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Senator Sehar Kamran said there was growing diplomatic, political, economic, trade and military cooperation between Pakistan and Russia and that the latter was also making constructive efforts to bring stability in Afghanistan.

She was speaking during a meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision “Russia - Islamic World” (GSV), on the topic of “Interaction between Russia and the Islamic World in the Era of Emerging Multipolarity” here this week.

The meeting was attended by about 200 people including the Group members who were leaders of Muslim communities of the BRICS countries, the Asia-Pacific region (APR) and various industry experts.

The meeting agenda included summing up the results of the BRICS summit (held in Kazan in October), developing cooperation in the economy, Islamic banking and security, as well as prospects for joint work in the political, trade and economics; cultural and humanitarian; and spiritual and moral spheres.

Seher Kamran said, "The global political structure is undergoing seismic changes, posing complex challenges for nations, states and civilizations. In this fluid geopolitical environment, anxieties arise in both political and economic arenas, with significant potential for these underlying tensions to be exacerbated if we do not find viable solutions. It would not be incorrect to say that the era of the current international unipolar structure is over and we must make every effort to frame a new political structure based on mutual respect for sovereignty, justice, equality and, above all, humanity."

"The fractures in global political structures are putting greater strain on global economic and trade landscapes. International trade is experiencing a deep transformation as emerging economic powers like China, Russia, and Brazil reshape trade patterns, challenging traditional Western dominance," she added.

The senator said this shift from a unipolar to a multipolar framework signals a crucial evolution in trade relations, with new alliances such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) fostering cooperation among emerging nations and increasing their influence on global trade rules.

However, she said this major transition is not without risks. She said geopolitical pressures, growing protectionism, and the challenges of economic fragmentation raise concerns about the stability of global commerce, posing a substantial risk to unified multilateral trade policies.

She said the global political and economic structures are under tremendous stress due to geopolitical and strategic competition between pro-status quo powers and anti-status quo powers. " I believe this provides a unique opportunity for both the Russian Federation and the Islamic world to enhance their dialogue and cooperation, which must encompass the entire spectrum of relations", she said.

She said the new paradigm of cooperation should be built upon mutual respect, equality, and an understanding of the cultural sensitivities of each civilization.

"It is very encouraging to note that, in recent times, we have witnessed warmth between the leadership of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Islamic world. The recent sixteenth annual BRICS summit (October 22-24, 2024) signifies this momentum, as three Muslim countries—namely, Egypt, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined BRICS as member countries. Furthermore, the latest Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) head of state summit (October 15-16, 2024), hosted by Pakistan, signifies a positive trajectory for this special relationship.

Moreover, in 2023, trade between the Russian Federation and OIC countries increased by 30 percent, showcasing the growing economic ties and mutual benefits of collaboration", he highlighted.

"Apart from deepening political and economic interactions between Russia and the Islamic world, we must strive to build robust people-to-people contacts, as well as interreligious and interethnic bonds between the two civilizations," she said adding the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has a combined population of about two billion and a collective GDP of approximately US$27.949 trillion.

"Russia is home to approximately 26 million Muslim citizens, who make up about 15 percent of the country’s population. In 2003, Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to speak at an OIC summit, becoming the first head of state from a non-majority Muslim country to address the council. Currently, Russia holds observer status in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which underscores its commitment to fostering constructive relationships with Muslim-majority countries and highlights its strategic interest in strengthening ties with the broader Islamic world", she said.

She underlined the need to recognize the potential for collaboration in various sectors, including energy partnerships, trade relations, and joint counterterrorism initiatives, reflecting our shared interests in security and regional stability. The exploration of Islamic finance by Russian banks is another promising avenue, offering opportunities for both Russian investors and Islamic financial institutions, she remarked.

She emphasized that the shift in global political thinking towards a multipolar world order was already underway, and the day was not far, when the current structure will become a thing of the past. "However, to shape the future international political system, we need innovative approaches to cooperation and multilateral frameworks that accommodate the diverse interests of a multipolar world. Furthermore, it requires joint coordination and a balanced approach to decision-making to shape a just and fairer multipolar world order."

She condemned the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "More than 44,000 people have been martyred in Gaza since October 2023, including women and children. Over a hundred thousand injured are waiting to die, as they are deprived of medical facilities and basic health supplies. This situation warrants immediate attention and action. Moreover, the situations in Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria are equally concerning. Peace and stability are the only viable options, and our unity is the way forward," she explained.

She said, "I am hopeful that forums like this will enable us to navigate these daunting challenges and come up with resilient solutions."

Seher Kamran expressed gratitude to the Rais of Tatarstan and the government of Malaysia for their hospitality and for providing an opportunity to deliberate on critical issues and challenges.

She acknowledged the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the Chairman, the Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, for timely organizing a meeting on such an important topic.

The parliamentarian was optimistic that the proceedings of this session and its outcomes would provide an alternative common vision for Russia and the Islamic world, encompassing security and peace, energy, technology, and investment.