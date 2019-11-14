UrduPoint.com
'Interaction Between Sector Oriented Business Delegations Vital'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

'Interaction between sector oriented business delegations vital'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that interaction between sector oriented business delegations of Pakistan and Germany is important for improving business ties.

He said this while addressing 'Meet the Press Programme' at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Thursday.

The ambassador said at present business ties between both the countries were remarkable.

Responding to a question on the Kashmir issue, he said: "We criticise human rights violation and want that situation on the Line of Control (LoC) should be remained stable.

" Bernhard Schlagheck said that people-to-people ties were also very important as it helped promot relations between people.

He said that development of youth was essential for any country and an exchange of students would definitely help students of both sides in a positive way.

The German ambassador said he was happy to be in the provincial capital.

The LPC office bearers were also present while a souvenir was also presented to the ambassador.

