LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre on Sunday organised an ‘Interactive Discussion’ with Afghan students and faculty of University of Lahore on ‘Pak-Afghan Relations: Current Scenario’.

On this occasion, Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr. Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, 15-member Afghan students’ delegation, studying at Centre for Security, Strategy & Policy Research, University of Lahore, faculty members and students of PSC were present. The Afghan students appreciated efforts of the Pakistani government to provide scholarships to them to study in Pakistan.

In her address, Dr. Naumana Kiran welcomed the participants and said that people-to-people contact could bridge the gaps and reduce misunderstandings between both nations. Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi appreciated the initiative of the government of Pakistan to offer scholarships to students from Afghanistan. He advised the Afghan students to focus on studies and contribute towards the fostering of relationships between the two neighbours.