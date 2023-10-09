Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

(@FahadShabbir)

The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium on Monday held an interactive session with the Pakistani students in Luxembourg who recently arrived there for their studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium on Monday held an interactive session with the Pakistani students in Luxembourg who recently arrived there for their studies.

The meeting provided a good opportunity to discuss issues and explore pathways for increasing collaboration, said a press release.