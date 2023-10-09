Open Menu

Interactive Session Held For Pakistani Students In Luxembourg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium on Monday held an interactive session with the Pakistani students in Luxembourg who recently arrived there for their studies.

The meeting provided a good opportunity to discuss issues and explore pathways for increasing collaboration, said a press release.

