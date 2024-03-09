Open Menu

Interactive Session Held On Low Birth Weight, Maternal Adolescent Anemia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Interactive session held on low birth weight, maternal adolescent anemia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Nutrition International (NI) Organization in collaboration with Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized an interactive session on low birth weight births and maternal adolescent anemia.

The event that was held to mark International Women's Day was which was attended by Meena Khan, Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives and libraries.

Provincial Coordinator Nutrition International, Darya Khan briefed the participants about different programs of NI in the province including Maternal Newborn Health & Nutrition(MNHN), Advancing Maternal Health through Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation and Implementation Research AMMI Project Universal Salt Iodization, food Fortification Program, Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation for In school Adolescent Girls Project and Vitamin A Supplementation & Zinc.

District Health Officer Swabi, Dr Abdul Latif and Dr Syed Bawer Shah Pediatric Association President presented an informative and interactive session on causes of neonatal mortality, preterm births and low-cost and simple intervention of Kangaroo Mother Care.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swabi Darya Khan Women Event Weight

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 hour ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 hour ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

3 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

3 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

20 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan