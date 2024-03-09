Interactive session held on low birth weight, maternal adolescent anemia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Nutrition International (NI) Organization in collaboration with Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized an interactive session on low birth weight births and maternal adolescent anemia.

The event that was held to mark International Women's Day was which was attended by Meena Khan, Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives and libraries.

Provincial Coordinator Nutrition International, Darya Khan briefed the participants about different programs of NI in the province including Maternal Newborn Health & Nutrition(MNHN), Advancing Maternal Health through Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation and Implementation Research AMMI Project Universal Salt Iodization, food Fortification Program, Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation for In school Adolescent Girls Project and Vitamin A Supplementation & Zinc.

District Health Officer Swabi, Dr Abdul Latif and Dr Syed Bawer Shah Pediatric Association President presented an informative and interactive session on causes of neonatal mortality, preterm births and low-cost and simple intervention of Kangaroo Mother Care.