Interactive Session Held On Low Birth Weight, Maternal Adolescent Anemia
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Nutrition International (NI) Organization in collaboration with Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized an interactive session on low birth weight births and maternal adolescent anemia.
The event that was held to mark International Women's Day was which was attended by Meena Khan, Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives and libraries.
Provincial Coordinator Nutrition International, Darya Khan briefed the participants about different programs of NI in the province including Maternal Newborn Health & Nutrition(MNHN), Advancing Maternal Health through Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation and Implementation Research AMMI Project Universal Salt Iodization, food Fortification Program, Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation for In school Adolescent Girls Project and Vitamin A Supplementation & Zinc.
District Health Officer Swabi, Dr Abdul Latif and Dr Syed Bawer Shah Pediatric Association President presented an informative and interactive session on causes of neonatal mortality, preterm births and low-cost and simple intervention of Kangaroo Mother Care.
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asif Ali Zardari gets 151 votes, Mehmood Achakzai 9 in presidential polls in Sindh assembly7 minutes ago
-
6th convocation PUMHSW held17 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to formulate new mining policy17 minutes ago
-
24th Death Anniversary famous folk singer Pathanay Khan being observed27 minutes ago
-
US Embassy empowers 150 women to launch entrepreneurial journeys27 minutes ago
-
BWMC takes steps towards cleaner city27 minutes ago
-
Jamil Akhtar inaugurates WAPDA Hydel Museum37 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered37 minutes ago
-
One dead, seven injured in DI Khan road accidents37 minutes ago
-
Zardari secures 47 votes in Balochistan Assembly37 minutes ago
-
Achazai secures 91, Zardari 17 for presidential election in KP Assembly37 minutes ago
-
LESCO carries out system upgradation: Shahid Haider47 minutes ago