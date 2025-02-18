Interactive session on Governance & Public Policy at UoT

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) organized an interactive session on Governance and Public Policy in the university's video conference room on Tuesday.

Faculty members and students actively participated in the session.

Dr. Hafeez Jamali, Director General of Balochistan Civil Service academy was the guest speaker of the session.

He highlighted the importance of research and shared best practices for submitting and winning research grants from local and international funding organizations.

Dr. Hafeez Jamali shared his extensive experience in research and public administration, highlighting best practices, challenges, and innovative strategies for improving governance and public service delivery.

The discussion provided implementable guidance for participants seeking to improve their research skills and deepen their understanding of administrative processes.

The participants raised several questions during the discussion, and Dr. Jamali responded to them with comprehensive and well-informed answers.

On behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Changez Ahmed, Chairperson of the Political Science Department, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Hafeez Jamali for taking the time to interact with the students.

Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar UoT was also present on the occasion.