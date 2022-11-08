Interactive session with Pakistan Navy students held at UoM

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) ::An interactive session with students for Permanent Commission in Pakistan Navy was organized by the Kamyab Jawan Markaz, UoM, in collaboration with the Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand (UoM) here.

The VC UoM Prof.

Dr Rashid Ahmad, Dr Jawad Hussain, Focal Person, Kamyab Jawan Markaz, UoM Dr Muhammad Ayaz, Director Students Societies, UoM Officials of Pakistan Navy, including Cdr Barkat Ayub, In-charge Pakistan Navy Recruitment & Selection Center, Swat & Lt Allah Nawaz Psychologist, Pakistan Navy graced the event.

The VC UoM presented shields to the officials of the Pakistan Navy and highly acknowledged the efforts of organisers in this regard.