Interactive workshop 'Principles of Project Management continues at IST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Four-day interactive workshop on Principles of Project Management continues at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) equipping the participants with the latest knowledge about project management skills.

The workshop is being hosted by the National Center of GIS and Space Applications to explore the fundamental principles of project management.

The workshop started on December 27 to focus on how to apply the concepts outlined in the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) to everyday projects.

With the goal of fulfilling UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 4: 'Quality education for all', NCGSA aims to impart project management skills in young executives, giving them the tools to succeed in professional space, equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the nation.

The National Center of GIS and Space Applications the Primary host of this workshop is a project of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, led by Institute of Space Technology, with a consortium of seven research laboratories in seven Higher Education Institutions of Pakistan.

NCGSA envisions continuous specialized human resource development not only in space science and technology but also the allied fields of engineering, science and management that can contribute towards the uplift of the country.

NCGSA organizes various workshops, trainings and seminars in these domains, targeting all segments of the society.

The workshop aims to provide participants with an understanding of core concepts such as planning process, realistic milestones scheduling, focused team building, developing an efficient collaboration environment through successful communication practices, budgeting strategies, resource allocation methods, assessing risks and setting up effective tracking systems.

The workshop is especially featuring the comparative discussion on existing public sector project management practices and the framework laid down by Project Management Institute in the context of project management knowledge areas.

In addition to learning about individual topics in-depth, participants will also be able to apply their theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios through interactive sessions and activities.

At the end of the course, attendees will have acquired invaluable insight into best practices for successful project completion while expanding their professional network by interacting with experienced industry leaders.

This comprehensive workshop is specifically tailored for students, academicians, team leaders, project managers and project directors associated with private or public projects.

The lectures will be delivered by the qualified resource persons and subject matter experts from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Asian Center for Organization Development, National University of Sciences and Technology, and Institute of Space Technology.