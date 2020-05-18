UrduPoint.com
Intercity Transport Operation Restarts In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

Intercity transport operation restarts in Faisalabad

Under the Punjab government instructions, transporters restarted the intercity operation here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Under the Punjab government instructions, transporters restarted the intercity operation here on Monday.

During a survey of different transport stands, it was observed that owners of buses were following complete SOPs and they had also placed sanitizers for passengers.

The buses and coaches had been washed with chemical mixed water prior resuming the operation and passengers were allowed to sit in buses after observing complete preventive measures --- wearing mask, sanitizing hands.

The District Regional Transport Authority warned transporters to follow the SOPs, otherwise, legal action will be taken against them.

