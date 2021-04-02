UrduPoint.com
Intercity Transport To Operate Under 50 Percent Capacity

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh government on Friday asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Commissioners, AIG National Highways and Motorways Police Sindh Region, DIGP Traffic, Deputy Commissioners and Secretaries concerned to strictly ensure the operation of 'Intercity Public Transport' under 50 percent capacity and take necessary action against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19 in the province.

The officers concerned have been asked to ensure the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit within their jurisdictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

