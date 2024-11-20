Intercollegiate Female Tug-of-war Competition Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Female Intercollegiate tug-of-war competition was organised under the auspices of the Higher education Department at the Government Graduate College for Women, Farooq Colony, on Wednesday.
Teams from eight women’s colleges across the district participated in the event.
After exciting matches, the Government Postgraduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, clinched the first position and was awarded the winner's trophy. The Government Associate College for Women 75 SB secured second place, while the Government College for Women 36 SB claimed third place.
Speaking at the event, Higher Education Sargodha focal person Amber Bashir highlighted the transparency and fairness maintained throughout the games.
She also expressed gratitude to the principal of Government Graduate College for Women Madam Muntahi and Madam Sabah, for hosting the competition and ensuring excellent arrangements.
